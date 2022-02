I make this annually, whenever I have the good fortune to get my hands on the June-bearing Oregon strawberries from the Willamette Valley. It's a family favorite! I've never had a problem with it not setting up. Mine works perfectly every time. I have used honey instead of sugar, although we prefer it the way it's posted. Once I only had a little sour cream and so used nonfat plain yogurt in addition, and it was tasty, although a tad less dessert-y (more breakfast style treat). A 1 cup serving is very generous; I usually get 8 half-cup servings. YUMMMM!!!