Shrimp & Snow Pea Stir-Fry
A stir-fry is all about preparation: you need to have everything ready to go before you start the cooking, which actually takes place in a matter of minutes. Serve this stir-fry over brown rice--or for a more traditional take, over wilted mustard greens splashed with a little rice vinegar.
Ingredient Notes: Sherry: Don't use the “cooking sherry” sold in many supermarkets--it can be surprisingly high in sodium. Instead, purchase dry sherry that's sold with other fortified wines in your wine or liquor store.
Hoisin sauce is a dark brown, thick, spicy-sweet sauce made with soybeans and a complex mix of spices. Look for it in the Chinese section of your supermarket, and in Asian markets.
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
3 vegetable, 3 lean meat