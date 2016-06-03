Shrimp & Snow Pea Stir-Fry

A stir-fry is all about preparation: you need to have everything ready to go before you start the cooking, which actually takes place in a matter of minutes. Serve this stir-fry over brown rice--or for a more traditional take, over wilted mustard greens splashed with a little rice vinegar.

Jessie Price

35 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok or large nonstick skillet over high heat. Add shrimp and cook, stirring, until pink and beginning to curl, about 1 minute. Transfer the shrimp to a plate (it will finish cooking later).

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the pan over high heat. Add snow peas, shiitakes and ginger and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk sherry, hoisin, soy sauce, cornstarch and pepper in a small bowl.

  • Stir bean sprouts, the cooked shrimp and the sherry mixture into the snow pea mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce is slightly thickened and the shrimp are cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes.

Tips

Ingredient Notes: Sherry: Don't use the “cooking sherry” sold in many supermarkets--it can be surprisingly high in sodium. Instead, purchase dry sherry that's sold with other fortified wines in your wine or liquor store.

Hoisin sauce is a dark brown, thick, spicy-sweet sauce made with soybeans and a complex mix of spices. Look for it in the Chinese section of your supermarket, and in Asian markets.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

1 1/2 cups
245 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 20.7g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 8.6g; fat 8.8g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 143.1mg; vitamin a iu 285.1IU; vitamin c 33.7mg; folate 95.2mcg; calcium 98.8mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 65.2mg; potassium 430.7mg; sodium 1047.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 2g.
3 vegetable, 3 lean meat
