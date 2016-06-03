Arugula & Strawberry Salad

Yummy salad! I made this salad as an appetizer and it was sooo good! I didn't have the Parmesan, so I used what was on hand - mozzarella that was cubed. I'm not too wild about nuts and omitted the walnuts but it was still delicious. As for the dressing, I used a strawberry vinaigrette (sparingly) which really awakened the strawberries in the salad. The peppery arugula and savory mozzarella were wonderful to experience for such and easy salad to combine and devour! Pros: Easy, healthy, nutritious and tasty