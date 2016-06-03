Arugula & Strawberry Salad

A rich source of iron and vitamins A and C, arugula is nonetheless in desperate need of balancing--here, with aged balsamic vinegar, walnuts and strawberries, another one of springtime's jewels.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2005

25 mins
4

  • Toast walnuts in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until lightly browned and aromatic, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a salad bowl; let cool for 5 minutes.

  • Add arugula, strawberries, Parmesan, pepper and salt. Sprinkle vinegar and oil over the salad; toss gently and serve at once.

Ingredient Note: Aged balsamic vinegar (12 years or older) is a treat, but not an economical one. If you don't want to spring for a $40 bottle, use regular balsamic. Alternatively, bring 1/2 cup regular balsamic vinegar to a boil over high heat in a small skillet. Cook until the vinegar begins to thicken and become syrupy, 2 to 3 minutes.

1 1/2 cups
204 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 10.6g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 6.3g; fat 16.1g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 7.2mg; vitamin a iu 573.3IU; vitamin c 44.9mg; folate 51.6mcg; calcium 183.6mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 47.1mg; potassium 298.4mg; sodium 248.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 fruit, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 2 1/2 fat
