Nouveau Nicoise
This quick, easy remake of the Provencal standard turns a couple of cans of tuna into a main-course salad that's just waiting for a glass of crisp Chardonnay.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2005
Make Ahead Tip: Cook green beans, potatoes and eggs; dry, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Note: Chunk light tuna, which comes from the smaller skipjack or yellowfin, has less mercury than canned white albacore tuna. The FDA/EPA advises that women who are or might become pregnant, nursing mothers and young children consume no more than 6 ounces of albacore a week; up to 12 ounces of canned light tuna is considered safe.
Serving Size:generous 2 cups
348 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 5.6g; sugars 4.9g; fat 16.6g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 102.9mg; vitamin a iu 1452.6IU; vitamin c 28.6mg; folate 101.9mcg; calcium 96.8mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 79.2mg; potassium 1197.5mg; sodium 589.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
2 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 3 fat