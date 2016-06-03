Nouveau Nicoise

This quick, easy remake of the Provencal standard turns a couple of cans of tuna into a main-course salad that's just waiting for a glass of crisp Chardonnay.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2005

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

  • Bring water to a boil in a 3- to 4-quart saucepan. Add green beans and cook until just tender and bright green, 1 to 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beans to a colander, rinse under cold water and set aside in a large bowl. Carefully place potatoes and eggs into the boiling water. Cook the eggs until hard, 12 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to the colander, rinse under cold water until cool and set aside. Continue cooking the potatoes until fork-tender, 3 minutes more. Drain the potatoes; rinse under cold water until cool enough to handle.

  • Meanwhile, combine shallots, vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in oil.

  • Cut the potatoes into quarters or eighths, depending on their size. Add to the bowl with the beans. Add greens, tuna and the dressing. Toss well. Peel the eggs and cut into wedges. Divide the salad among 4 plates. Top with egg wedges and olives. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead Tip: Cook green beans, potatoes and eggs; dry, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Note: Chunk light tuna, which comes from the smaller skipjack or yellowfin, has less mercury than canned white albacore tuna. The FDA/EPA advises that women who are or might become pregnant, nursing mothers and young children consume no more than 6 ounces of albacore a week; up to 12 ounces of canned light tuna is considered safe.

Serving Size:
generous 2 cups
Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 5.6g; sugars 4.9g; fat 16.6g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 102.9mg; vitamin a iu 1452.6IU; vitamin c 28.6mg; folate 101.9mcg; calcium 96.8mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 79.2mg; potassium 1197.5mg; sodium 589.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
2 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 3 fat
