Shut my mouth and slap my momma! This spice rub is so much more flavorful than the marinade I was using on tilapia previously. It seared the fish, so that the outside was crisp and the inside was tender. What really wowed me is the effect on the asparagus. I love asparagus already, full disclosure, but I didn't know it could taste so good spicy. I did have to make an alternative rub to use for the members of the family who can't handle the chili - I used 1T of Mrs Dash in place of the 2T of Chili Powder for them, and dredged their fish lighter than I dredged mine. Pros: This spice blend does wonderful things for asparagus. Cons: You will need to come up with an alternative spice blend for the spicy-averse members of the family.