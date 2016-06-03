Mango Bread Pudding with Chai Spices

There is nothing as comforting as a bowl brimming with warm bread pudding. Add mangoes and spices inspired by the world's love affair with Indian chai (tea), and you will make every excuse in the book to indulge in this soothing, after-dinner treat.

Raghavan Iyer
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2005

1 hr 35 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in the center of the oven; preheat to 350F. Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Toss bread cubes and mangoes together in the baking dish.

  • Whisk milk, eggs, rum (if using), brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, ginger, pepper and salt in a medium bowl. Pour over the bread and mangoes; allow the mixture to soak for about 5 minutes.

  • Bake the pudding until it is set and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 1/4 hours. Serve warm for best flavor.

Tips

Tip: How to cut a mango:
1. Slice both ends off the mango, revealing the long, slender seed inside. Set the fruit upright on a work surface and remove the skin with a sharp knife.
2. With the seed perpendicular to you, slice
the fruit from both sides of the seed, yielding two large pieces.
3. Turn the seed parallel to you and slice the two smaller pieces of fruit from each side.
4. Cut the fruit into the desired shape.

1/2 cup
171 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 32.8g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 23.6g; fat 1.9g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 47.7mg; vitamin a iu 653.6IU; vitamin c 15.5mg; folate 27.4mcg; calcium 118.9mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 13.9mg; potassium 204.3mg; sodium 177.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 14g.
2 other carbohydrate
