Mango Bread Pudding with Chai Spices
There is nothing as comforting as a bowl brimming with warm bread pudding. Add mangoes and spices inspired by the world's love affair with Indian chai (tea), and you will make every excuse in the book to indulge in this soothing, after-dinner treat.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2005
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: How to cut a mango:
1. Slice both ends off the mango, revealing the long, slender seed inside. Set the fruit upright on a work surface and remove the skin with a sharp knife.
2. With the seed perpendicular to you, slice
the fruit from both sides of the seed, yielding two large pieces.
3. Turn the seed parallel to you and slice the two smaller pieces of fruit from each side.
4. Cut the fruit into the desired shape.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 32.8g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 23.6g; fat 1.9g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 47.7mg; vitamin a iu 653.6IU; vitamin c 15.5mg; folate 27.4mcg; calcium 118.9mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 13.9mg; potassium 204.3mg; sodium 177.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 14g.
Exchanges:
2 other carbohydrate