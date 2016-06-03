Sichuan-Style Shrimp

Pretty good. Let me just start off by saying my husband and my dad really liked this. I found it a bit bland. That is possibly because I added more veggies then this recipe called for and perhaps the sauce did not give enough coverage for the extra. I made the sauce almost exactly except that I used chili-garlic sauce instead of red pepper flakes. The veggies I added were green beans and red pepper. I will try this again since it went over well with my family but I will make more sauce if I add veggies. If I change my mind I'll update. In response to the anonymous reviewer before me, I don't think anyone on this site is expecting authentic Chinese recipes from China but there is such a thing as Chinese-American cuisine and this is definitely authentic as far as that is concerned. I could definitely imagine seeing this at a Chinese restaurant int the US. Lighten up. Pros: very easy Cons: a bit bland