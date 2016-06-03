Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: 4.81 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 27
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This makeover recipe was one of the favorites chosen for our 30th anniversary issue. Tahini gives this cookie a subtle sesame flavor.

Bruce Weinstein & Mark Scarbrough
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2005; October 2020 30th Anniversary

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
45
Nutrition Profile:
Heart Healthy
Low Carbohydrate
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk oats, whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Beat tahini and butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer until blended into a paste. Add granulated sugar and brown sugar; beat until well combined. Beat in egg, then egg white, then vanilla. Stir in the oat mixture until just moistened. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts.

  • With damp hands, roll 1 tablespoon of the dough into a ball, place on a prepared baking sheet and flatten until squat, but don't let the sides crack. Continue with the remaining dough, spacing the flattened balls 2 inches apart.

  • Bake the cookies, switching pans back to front and top to bottom halfway, until golden brown, about 16 minutes. Cool on the pans for 2 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool. Let the pans cool for a few minutes between batches.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container for up to 2 days or freeze for longer storage.

Equipment: Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cookie
Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 8g; fat 5g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 7mg; vitamin a iu 39.8IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 9mcg; calcium 12.6mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 9.8mg; potassium 55mg; sodium 45mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 8g.
Advertisement

Reviews (10)

Read More Reviews
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 27
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
These are very easy and healthy snack for the week! I went for the nutty flavor as well but since I didn't have tahini I tried substituting about 1/4 cup of almond butter (since I had it). I can use the extra protein and the flavor was great. As another reader commented I also used a cookie scoop and omitted the white sugar. They turned out great! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I just made these for my family and they loved them! I changed it a tad though. Instead of Tahini butter (didn't have any) I used organic peanut butter. I used about 1/4 cup and used 1 cup brown sugar...no white sugar. They turned great. Wonderful recipe. Thanks! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
These cookies are amazing! Read More
Advertisement
gingernoel
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2011
Yummy with a few changes... I subbed agave for the white sugar and flaxseed meal for the whole wheat flour. These turned out terrific with the changes: very textured and super with a cup of coffee/tea! Read More
brava313@gmail.com
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2014
Pretty Good Cookies This cookie is best eaten when it's still warm from the oven. That's when it's soft with a crisp bottom (but the chocolate is still messy). Tahini imparts the slightly bitter taste of halvah candy. Once the cookie has completely cooled though it has a hard dry texture. Pros: Interesting complex flavor Cons: Hard dry texture Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
The cookies are good. I divided the batter to two added dried cherry and chocolate to one and nuts with chocolate to the other. I did not used granulated sugar and it is sweet enough for me. Read More
Advertisement
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I've made these a few times now and have found that 16 minutes is too long even with the rotating. I love them though! Very good cookies! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I have made the same cookie for years my own recipe. I use 1/2 cup of peanut butter instead of tahini. Prefer more brown sugar than white sugar and unbleached flour. Back then I would not have know what tahini was. I call them Mom's breakfast cookies. My oldest son now 27 as a toddler would only eat food he could put his hands on. So I came up with this cookie. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
04/06/2014
Better than you expect I made switches per some of the other reviews-added flax meal for half of the whole wheat flour. I also subbed chick pea flour and teff flour for the regular flour. I halved the overall sugar used 1/4 c honey and about 1/4 coconut sugar. I added some unsweetened organic coconut flakes instead of nuts and used applesauce for butter and just one egg. They were crisp not overly sweet and quite tasty. I highly recommend - there are lots of ways you can play with this recipe and make it yours! Pros: right amount of crunch definitely healthy and adjustable for your preferences Cons: Mine didn't take 16 minutes to cook-more like 12 Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 04/09/2021