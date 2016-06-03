Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 of 10

Rating: 5 stars These are very easy and healthy snack for the week! I went for the nutty flavor as well but since I didn't have tahini I tried substituting about 1/4 cup of almond butter (since I had it). I can use the extra protein and the flavor was great. As another reader commented I also used a cookie scoop and omitted the white sugar. They turned out great!

Rating: 5 stars I just made these for my family and they loved them! I changed it a tad though. Instead of Tahini butter (didn't have any) I used organic peanut butter. I used about 1/4 cup and used 1 cup brown sugar...no white sugar. They turned great. Wonderful recipe. Thanks!

Rating: 5 stars These cookies are amazing!

Rating: 4 stars Yummy with a few changes... I subbed agave for the white sugar and flaxseed meal for the whole wheat flour. These turned out terrific with the changes: very textured and super with a cup of coffee/tea!

Rating: 4 stars Pretty Good Cookies This cookie is best eaten when it's still warm from the oven. That's when it's soft with a crisp bottom (but the chocolate is still messy). Tahini imparts the slightly bitter taste of halvah candy. Once the cookie has completely cooled though it has a hard dry texture. Pros: Interesting complex flavor Cons: Hard dry texture

Rating: 5 stars The cookies are good. I divided the batter to two added dried cherry and chocolate to one and nuts with chocolate to the other. I did not used granulated sugar and it is sweet enough for me.

Rating: 5 stars I've made these a few times now and have found that 16 minutes is too long even with the rotating. I love them though! Very good cookies!

Rating: 5 stars I have made the same cookie for years my own recipe. I use 1/2 cup of peanut butter instead of tahini. Prefer more brown sugar than white sugar and unbleached flour. Back then I would not have know what tahini was. I call them Mom's breakfast cookies. My oldest son now 27 as a toddler would only eat food he could put his hands on. So I came up with this cookie.