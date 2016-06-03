Apricot-Walnut Cereal Bars

Crisp and chewy, this bar is a good-for-you alternative to store-bought cereal bars. The secret ingredient, silken tofu, will give your day a protein-packed start. The recipe also works with other fruit-and-nut combinations.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April/May 2005

2 hrs
16

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a large (15 1/4-by-10 1/4-inch) jellyroll-style pan with cooking spray.

  • Spread oats and walnuts on a baking sheet with sides. Bake until fragrant and light golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and add puffed cereal, dried apricots, flour and salt; stir to combine.

  • Meanwhile, puree tofu, egg, oil, honey, vanilla and lemon zest in a food processor or blender until smooth, scraping down the sides as needed. Make a well in the center of the oat mixture; fold in the tofu mixture until combined. Spread evenly in the prepared pan.

  • Bake until firm in the center and golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool completely in the pan on a wire rack before cutting into bars with a sharp knife.

Make Ahead Tip: Individually wrap in plastic and keep at room temperature for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 1 month. Thaw at room temperature or remove plastic, wrap in a paper towel and defrost according to your microwave's directions.

Easy cleanup: Dessert pans can be a headache to clean. Skip the soaking and scrubbing by lining your pan with parchment paper before you bake.

1 bar
286 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 44.2g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 25.3g; fat 11.5g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 11.6mg; vitamin a iu 207.5IU; vitamin c 1.1mg; folate 11.3mcg; calcium 31.3mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 52.7mg; potassium 288.9mg; sodium 98mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 starch, 1 fruit, 2 fat
