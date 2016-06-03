Creamy Mashed Cauliflower

Rating: 4.49 stars
43 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This creamy cauliflower mash makes a perfect low-carb stand-in for mashed potatoes. Here we take simple mashed cauliflower and mix in garlic, buttermilk and a touch of butter to create a flavorful side dish that has about one-quarter of the calories of typical mashed potatoes. If you like, vary it by adding shredded low-fat cheese or chopped fresh herbs.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, February/March 2005

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place cauliflower florets and garlic in a steamer basket over boiling water, cover and steam until very tender, 12 to 15 minutes. (Alternatively, place florets and garlic in a microwave-safe bowl with 1/4 cup water, cover and microwave on High for 3 to 5 minutes.)

  • Place the cooked cauliflower and garlic in a food processor. Add buttermilk, 2 teaspoons oil, butter, salt and pepper; pulse several times, then process until smooth and creamy. Transfer to a serving bowl. Drizzle with the remaining 2 teaspoons oil and garnish with chives, if desired. Serve hot.

Tips

Tip: No buttermilk? You can use buttermilk powder prepared according to package directions. Or make “sour milk”: mix 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar to 1 cup milk.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 10.1g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 4.8g; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 2.9mg; vitamin a iu 53.5IU; vitamin c 86.9mg; folate 85.5mcg; calcium 41.2mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 18.4mg; potassium 294mg; sodium 338.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat

Reviews (20)

Michelle P
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2018
I came across this recipe because I've been trying to eat less carbs and more fruits and vegetables. I used 2% milk no oil about 2 tbs of butter and added 1/4 cup of sour cream. After the hubby finished his second plate I told him those weren't mashed potatoes! I used an immersion mixer. The texture was creamy and fluffier than I expected from reading the other reviews. I'll be adding this to my future menus. Read More
rch326
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2019
We LOVE this recipe!! It s our go-to when we want mashed potatoes but are trying to cut back on carbs. I use a potato masher and add extra garlic because we love garlic. I don t change anything else. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2011
I cleaned and cut up one head then put in Vita-mixer and made warm soup. Put in a big bowl and added 1/2 c non fat sour cream and topped with 4 tbs shredded parm....good for my heart. roamingolderguy CC NV Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Since I'd never tried pureed cauliflower I made this as written and using an immersion blender to mix everything right in the pan. We enjoyed it with Dover Sole and liked it quite a bit. Outside of adjusting to the natural sweetness of the cauliflower it's something we'll probably enjoy regularly now instead of potatoes. It's much easier. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I doubled the recipe and did one head of cauliflower steamed and one head roasted- delicious! Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
09/01/2014
Do not use a Blender or milk I prepared mine a different way without a blender of the use of milk. You can tweek your recipe to suit your taste. I simply boiled/steamed the cauliflower after I cut it into chunks. When tender I drained the water and put in a tablespoon of butter tablespoon of sea salt and pepper red pepper to taste tablespoon of Fish sauce to taste then I used a hand held potato masher instead and they came out perfect. You have to keep mashing and cooking on low to get all the water out so they will have that fluffy mashed potato consistency...keep tasting to make sure they are seasoned properly and not over salted. Pros: Delicious and fluffy Cons: None Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2013
Quick healthy easy AND tasty! This was delicious. I made a few small changes to the recipie but the basic method remains the same: - Instead of butter I used 1 tbsp of Ghee toasted with black mustard seeds (1tsp) and cumin seeds (1tsp) for extra flavour. - 1/2 tbsp white pepper - A pinch of asfoetida - 1/2 cup buttermilk - Extra garlic (I like garlic!) - 30 mL extra virgin olive oil prior to blending - Fresh basil to stir through upon serving. The cauliflower and garlic steamed well in 15 minutes using a bamboo steamer atop a pot of boiling water. I used an electric hand blender to blend mine smooth and achieved a good consistancy with the quantities of ingredients given about. The end result was a delicious and smooth creamy soup with a mild pepperyness from the white pepper cumin and mustard seeds. Read More
Sibyl Sexton
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2017
The first time I made it I used a tiny bit of parmesan cheese. Soo delicious! The second time I didn't have any parmesan cheese also sooo delicious! Remarkably Good! I did not use a steamer Just a large pot w/a lid steamed it just like that w/ several cloves of garlic squeezed them out of their lil shells Read More
Karen
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2017
My whole family loved this even the picky ones This is a keeper for us. Read More
