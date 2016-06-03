Creamy Mashed Cauliflower

1 of 20

Rating: 5 stars I came across this recipe because I've been trying to eat less carbs and more fruits and vegetables. I used 2% milk no oil about 2 tbs of butter and added 1/4 cup of sour cream. After the hubby finished his second plate I told him those weren't mashed potatoes! I used an immersion mixer. The texture was creamy and fluffier than I expected from reading the other reviews. I'll be adding this to my future menus.

Rating: 5 stars We LOVE this recipe!! It s our go-to when we want mashed potatoes but are trying to cut back on carbs. I use a potato masher and add extra garlic because we love garlic. I don t change anything else.

Rating: 5 stars I cleaned and cut up one head then put in Vita-mixer and made warm soup. Put in a big bowl and added 1/2 c non fat sour cream and topped with 4 tbs shredded parm....good for my heart. roamingolderguy CC NV

Rating: 5 stars Since I'd never tried pureed cauliflower I made this as written and using an immersion blender to mix everything right in the pan. We enjoyed it with Dover Sole and liked it quite a bit. Outside of adjusting to the natural sweetness of the cauliflower it's something we'll probably enjoy regularly now instead of potatoes. It's much easier.

Rating: 5 stars I doubled the recipe and did one head of cauliflower steamed and one head roasted- delicious!

Rating: 4 stars Do not use a Blender or milk I prepared mine a different way without a blender of the use of milk. You can tweek your recipe to suit your taste. I simply boiled/steamed the cauliflower after I cut it into chunks. When tender I drained the water and put in a tablespoon of butter tablespoon of sea salt and pepper red pepper to taste tablespoon of Fish sauce to taste then I used a hand held potato masher instead and they came out perfect. You have to keep mashing and cooking on low to get all the water out so they will have that fluffy mashed potato consistency...keep tasting to make sure they are seasoned properly and not over salted. Pros: Delicious and fluffy Cons: None

Rating: 4 stars Quick healthy easy AND tasty! This was delicious. I made a few small changes to the recipie but the basic method remains the same: - Instead of butter I used 1 tbsp of Ghee toasted with black mustard seeds (1tsp) and cumin seeds (1tsp) for extra flavour. - 1/2 tbsp white pepper - A pinch of asfoetida - 1/2 cup buttermilk - Extra garlic (I like garlic!) - 30 mL extra virgin olive oil prior to blending - Fresh basil to stir through upon serving. The cauliflower and garlic steamed well in 15 minutes using a bamboo steamer atop a pot of boiling water. I used an electric hand blender to blend mine smooth and achieved a good consistancy with the quantities of ingredients given about. The end result was a delicious and smooth creamy soup with a mild pepperyness from the white pepper cumin and mustard seeds.

Rating: 5 stars The first time I made it I used a tiny bit of parmesan cheese. Soo delicious! The second time I didn't have any parmesan cheese also sooo delicious! Remarkably Good! I did not use a steamer Just a large pot w/a lid steamed it just like that w/ several cloves of garlic squeezed them out of their lil shells