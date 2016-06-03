Mango Salsa

The tropical flavors of this quick mango salsa complement chicken, pork or mild white fish.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine mango, onion, lime juice, vinegar and cilantro in a medium bowl. Let stand for 15 minutes; stir before serving.

Tips

To cut a mango:
1. Slice both ends off the mango, revealing the long, slender seed inside. Set the fruit upright on a work surface and remove the skin with a sharp knife.
2. With the seed perpendicular to you, slice the fruit from both sides of the seed, yielding two large pieces.
3. Turn the seed parallel to you and slice the two smaller pieces of fruit from each side.
4. Cut the fruit into the desired shape.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1/3 cup
Per Serving:
43 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 10.9g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 8.9g; fat 0.3g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 690.3IU; vitamin c 25.6mg; folate 29.4mcg; calcium 10.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 7.9mg; potassium 128.7mg; sodium 1.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit
