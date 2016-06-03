Roasted Apple & Cheddar Salad

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Roasted apples and Cheddar cheese turn an ordinary mixed green salad into something extra-special. You can use pears for this recipe as well.

Kathy Farrell-Kingsley
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2004

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
40 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare dressing: Whisk vinegar, apple juice, 1 tablespoon oil, honey, mustard, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

  • To roast apples & prepare salad: Toss apples with 2 teaspoons oil and thyme in a medium bowl; spread evenly on a baking sheet. Roast, turning once or twice, until the apples are soft and golden, 25 to 30 minutes. Discard fresh thyme, if using. Let cool.

  • While the apples are roasting, toast walnuts in a small baking pan until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Let cool.

  • Just before serving, combine spinach, lettuce and endive in a large bowl; toss gently to mix. Divide the greens among 6 plates, drizzle with dressing and top with cheese, roasted apples and walnuts. Serve immediately.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate dressing (Step 2) for up to 1 week.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 10.1g; fat 13.8g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 12.7mg; vitamin a iu 3447.9IU; vitamin c 13.6mg; folate 62.3mcg; calcium 143mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 38.5mg; potassium 237.9mg; sodium 175.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1/2 high-fat meat, 2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/01/2022