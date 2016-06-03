Maple Barbecue Sauce

A splash of Southern Comfort gives a kick to this easy sauce. Chef Doug Mack's recipe is also great with chicken or pork.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2004

  • Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until softened but not browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic, ketchup, vinegar, Southern Comfort (or apple juice), maple syrup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce (or soy sauce) and hot sauce and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 30 minutes. Let cool for about 10 minutes. Transfer to a food processor or blender and puree until smooth. (Use caution when blending hot liquids.)

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Ingredient Note: We recommend using reduced-sodium ketchup whenever possible. Look for it in your supermarket.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

