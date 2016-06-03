Spinach, Avocado & Mango Salad

Reader Jennifer Sanders contributed this salad, which offers a wealth of color and texture, as well as antioxidants.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2004

20 mins
4

Ingredients

Dressing
Salad

Directions

  • To prepare dressing: Whisk juice, vinegar, oil, mustard, salt and pepper in a bowl.

  • To prepare salad: Just before serving, combine spinach, radicchio, radishes and mango in a large bowl. Add the dressing; toss to coat. Garnish each serving with avocado slices.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 22.9g; dietary fiber 6.4g; sugars 14.2g; fat 14.8g; saturated fat 1.7g; vitamin a iu 6344.7IU; vitamin c 68.2mg; folate 202mcg; calcium 82.7mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 72.1mg; potassium 845.6mg; sodium 243.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 vegetable, 3 fat (mono)
