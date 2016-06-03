Green Beans with Poppy Seed Dressing

These warm, fresh-tasting beans offer an exciting alternative to old standby mushroom-soup-based green-bean casseroles. Toasting the poppy seeds brings out their nutty flavor.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2004

25 mins
4

  • To prepare dressing: Heat a small dry skillet over medium-low heat. Add poppy seeds and toast, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer to a small bowl (or jar) and let cool. Add oil, vinegar, mustard, honey, shallot, salt and pepper; whisk (or shake) until blended.

  • To prepare beans: Cook beans in a large pot of boiling water until just tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain. Warm the dressing in a large skillet over medium heat. Add beans and toss to coat.

Make Ahead Tip: The dressing will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days

3/4 cup
113 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 10.6g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 2.5g; fat 7.6g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 808IU; vitamin c 11.3mg; folate 38.1mcg; calcium 60.3mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 23.1mg; potassium 184.6mg; sodium 104.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
11/2 vegetable
11/2 fat (mono)
