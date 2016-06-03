Salmon Classic

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Smoked salmon is always a cocktail party favorite.

Mariana Velasquez
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2004

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Top each pumpernickel slice with 1 1/2 teaspoons horseradish cream and 1 slice salmon. Garnish with a sprig of dill.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 piece
Per Serving:
48 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 4.9g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 0.4g; fat 1.4g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 4.3mg; vitamin a iu 30.4IU; folate 0.3mcg; calcium 20.3mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 2.8mg; potassium 28.2mg; sodium 154.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 lean meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/01/2022