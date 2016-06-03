Walnut Oil Vinaigrette

Common in Indian and Middle Eastern cooking, pomegranate molasses is a sweet-yet-tart sauce made from reduced pomegranate juice. Combined with walnut oil, it makes a zesty dressing, perfect for sweet greens like Bibb lettuce and sugar snap peas. Toasted walnuts are a natural topping.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2004

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, pomegranate molasses (or cranberry juice concentrate), salt and pepper in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in oil.

    Advertisement

Tips

Ingredient Note: Pomegranate molasses lends a bright, tangy flavor to many Middle Eastern and Persian dishes. (Do not confuse it with grenadine syrup, which is very sweet and contains little or no pomegranate juice.) Bottled molasses is sold in Middle Eastern markets and some large supermarkets.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
82 calories; carbohydrates 0.6g; sugars 0.4g; fat 9g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 0.4IU; calcium 0.3mg; magnesium 0.1mg; potassium 1mg; sodium 37.3mg.
Exchanges:

2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022