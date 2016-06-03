Walnut Oil Vinaigrette
Common in Indian and Middle Eastern cooking, pomegranate molasses is a sweet-yet-tart sauce made from reduced pomegranate juice. Combined with walnut oil, it makes a zesty dressing, perfect for sweet greens like Bibb lettuce and sugar snap peas. Toasted walnuts are a natural topping.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2004
Ingredient Note: Pomegranate molasses lends a bright, tangy flavor to many Middle Eastern and Persian dishes. (Do not confuse it with grenadine syrup, which is very sweet and contains little or no pomegranate juice.) Bottled molasses is sold in Middle Eastern markets and some large supermarkets.
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
82 calories; carbohydrates 0.6g; sugars 0.4g; fat 9g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 0.4IU; calcium 0.3mg; magnesium 0.1mg; potassium 1mg; sodium 37.3mg.
2 fat