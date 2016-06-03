Raspberry Vinaigrette

Mild-tasting grapeseed oil is the ideal foil for fruity raspberry vinegar. This simple dressing offers an especially nice finish for a salad of mixed greens, fresh peaches or berries and chicken. For an exquisite appetizer, drizzle the dressing over melon wedges (or fresh figs) draped with thin slices of prosciutto.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2004

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in oil.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
82 calories; carbohydrates 0.1g; fat 9.1g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 0.4IU; calcium 0.3mg; magnesium 0.1mg; potassium 1mg; sodium 37.6mg.
Exchanges:

2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022