Raspberry Vinaigrette
Mild-tasting grapeseed oil is the ideal foil for fruity raspberry vinegar. This simple dressing offers an especially nice finish for a salad of mixed greens, fresh peaches or berries and chicken. For an exquisite appetizer, drizzle the dressing over melon wedges (or fresh figs) draped with thin slices of prosciutto.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2004
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
82 calories; carbohydrates 0.1g; fat 9.1g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 0.4IU; calcium 0.3mg; magnesium 0.1mg; potassium 1mg; sodium 37.6mg.
Exchanges:
2 fat