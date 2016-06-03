Grilled Tofu with a Mediterranean Chopped Salad
Mild-flavored tofu benefits from this intensely flavored lemon juice-and-garlic-based marinade. If you have the time, marinate the tofu early in the day (up to 8 hours before serving) so it can absorb all the flavors.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2004
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Associated Recipes
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 9.8g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 3.7g; fat 15.6g; saturated fat 2.2g; vitamin a iu 807.2IU; vitamin c 29.7mg; folate 28.4mcg; calcium 72.3mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 44.7mg; potassium 407.8mg; sodium 681.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable
1 medium-fat meat
2 fat (mono)
For Chopped Salad
1 vegetable
2 fat (mono)