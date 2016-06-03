Grilled Tofu with a Mediterranean Chopped Salad

Mild-flavored tofu benefits from this intensely flavored lemon juice-and-garlic-based marinade. If you have the time, marinate the tofu early in the day (up to 8 hours before serving) so it can absorb all the flavors.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2004

45 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill.

  • Whisk lemon juice, oil, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons of this mixture for basting.

  • Drain and rinse tofu; pat dry. Cut the block crosswise into eight 1/2-inch-thick slices and place in a shallow glass dish. Add remaining marinade and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or for up to 8 hours.

  • Meanwhile, make Mediterranean Chopped Salad.

  • Lightly oil the grill rack (hold a piece of oil-soaked paper towel with tongs and rub it over the grate). Drain the tofu, discarding marinade. Grill the tofu over medium-high heat, basting occasionally with reserved lemon juice mixture, until lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes per side (see Tip). Serve immediately, topped with the salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 9.8g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 3.7g; fat 15.6g; saturated fat 2.2g; vitamin a iu 807.2IU; vitamin c 29.7mg; folate 28.4mcg; calcium 72.3mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 44.7mg; potassium 407.8mg; sodium 681.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable
1 medium-fat meat
2 fat (mono)

For Chopped Salad
1 vegetable
2 fat (mono)
