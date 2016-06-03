Romaine Salad with Chicken, Apricots & Mint
This bright and summery entree salad, which uses a savory apricot puree as both marinade and dressing, makes a refreshing change from the standby Chicken Caesar. The salad also works well with sliced peaches or nectarines.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2004
Gallery
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: The dressing will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Tip: To toast almonds: Spread on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F until golden brown and fragrant, 5 to 7 minutes. Toasted almonds will keep, tightly covered, at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
443 calories; protein 32.7g; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 10.1g; sugars 22.6g; fat 21g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 82.8mg; vitamin a iu 14197.6IU; vitamin c 31mg; folate 251.1mcg; calcium 213.3mg; iron 9.7mg; magnesium 129.7mg; potassium 1368.7mg; sodium 366.7mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:
1 fruit, 3 vegetable, 4 lean meat, 1fat (mono)