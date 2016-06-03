Romaine Salad with Chicken, Apricots & Mint

This bright and summery entree salad, which uses a savory apricot puree as both marinade and dressing, makes a refreshing change from the standby Chicken Caesar. The salad also works well with sliced peaches or nectarines.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2004

40 mins
4

  • Preheat grill.

  • To prepare marinade & dressing: Soak dried apricots in hot water for 10 minutes. Drain and transfer apricots to a food processor. Add 2 cups mint, orange zest, orange juice, honey, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper. Process until smooth. With the motor running, gradually drizzle in oil. Reserve 1 cup for the dressing.

  • To prepare salad: Transfer the remaining marinade to a large sealable plastic bag. Add chicken, seal and turn to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 20 minutes.

  • Lightly oil the grill rack (hold a piece of oil-soaked paper towel with tongs and rub it over the grate). Grill the chicken over medium-high heat until no longer pink in the center, 6 to 8 minutes per side. (Discard the marinade.)

  • Meanwhile, combine lettuce, apricot (or plum) wedges and chopped mint in a large bowl. Add the reserved dressing and toss to coat. Divide the salad among 4 plates. Slice the chicken and arrange over the salads. Sprinkle with almonds and serve.

Make Ahead Tip: The dressing will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Tip: To toast almonds: Spread on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F until golden brown and fragrant, 5 to 7 minutes. Toasted almonds will keep, tightly covered, at room temperature for up to 1 week.

2 1/2 cups
443 calories; protein 32.7g; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 10.1g; sugars 22.6g; fat 21g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 82.8mg; vitamin a iu 14197.6IU; vitamin c 31mg; folate 251.1mcg; calcium 213.3mg; iron 9.7mg; magnesium 129.7mg; potassium 1368.7mg; sodium 366.7mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
1 fruit, 3 vegetable, 4 lean meat, 1fat (mono)
