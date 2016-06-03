Strawberry-Rhubarb Filling

Try this filling in crepes or as a sauce for pancakes or French toast.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2004

total:
20 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix 2 tablespoons orange juice and cornstarch in a small bowl. Combine rhubarb, strawberries, dried apricots, sugar and remaining 2 tablespoons orange juice in a saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Cook, stirring often, until the rhubarb is tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Add the cornstarch mixture and cook, stirring constantly until thickened, about 1 minute.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1/3 cup
Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 23.8g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 18.1g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 399.1IU; vitamin c 21.2mg; folate 11.6mcg; calcium 60.3mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 10.9mg; potassium 315.4mg; sodium 3mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate
