Sardines on Crackers
A protein-packed and portable snack.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2004
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cracker
Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 0.9g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 20.1mg; vitamin a iu 16.2IU; vitamin c 5.9mg; folate 4.5mcg; calcium 57.7mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 13.1mg; potassium 99.1mg; sodium 66.1mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 starch, 1/2 lean meat