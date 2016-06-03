Sardines on Crackers

A protein-packed and portable snack.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2004

5 mins
4

  • Top each cracker with 2 to 3 sardines. Finish with a squeeze of lemon.

1 cracker
64 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 8g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 0.9g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 20.1mg; vitamin a iu 16.2IU; vitamin c 5.9mg; folate 4.5mcg; calcium 57.7mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 13.1mg; potassium 99.1mg; sodium 66.1mg.
1/2 starch, 1/2 lean meat
