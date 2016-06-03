Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Great!! These chocolate chip cookies are awesome!! My husband and I enjoy a healthy, organic life style, but he craves "bad" things once in a while and asked me to make him some chocolate chip cookies...these are absolutely FABULOUS!! Before making these, I read the comments and made some changes. First, I increased the oats to 1 cup and reduced the amount of whole wheat flour (I used whole wheat pastry flour), using only 1/2 cup. I also used 1/4 cup Egg Beaters instead of the large egg, 1/4 unsweetened organic cinnamon applesauce instead of the canola oil, and substituted 1/3 cup Splenda for the sugar and 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons of Splenda Brown Sugar Blend for the brown sugar. I increased the vanilla to 1 tablespoon as well. When scooping the dough onto the cookie sheets (which I lined with a Silpat), I used a small 1 teaspoon cookie scooper (this recipe yielded 35 cookies). Due to the Splenda, I flattened my cookies slightly before baking, too (they don't spread out when baked when using Splenda). With these changes, per cookie, the calorie count is 57.7!!! These cookies are light yet buttery and the extra vanilla with a hint of cinnamon is to die for! Although they are on the small side, these cookies are the best! Like many others, I'm replacing my regular cookie recipe with this one! Great job, Bev!!! Pros: Healthy, Easy, DELICIOUS