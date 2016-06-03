Aji Sauce

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A piquant South American sauce, aji complements almost any dish in which plain hot sauce might be used.

Mariana Velasquez
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2004

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine scallions, chiles, cilantro, vinegar, lime juice and salt to taste in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The sauce will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 teaspoon
Per Serving:
3 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.7g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.2g; vitamin a iu 74IU; vitamin c 2.2mg; folate 4.4mcg; calcium 5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.6mg; potassium 22.2mg; sodium 49.6mg.
Exchanges:

Per tablespoon = a "free" food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022