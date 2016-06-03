Baked Risotto Primavera

This updated spring classic calls for nutty-tasting short-grain brown rice instead of the traditional white arborio. Because the cooking time is longer with whole-grain rice, this risotto is cooked in the oven rather than on the stovetop, eliminating the need for almost constant stirring.

Mary Ellen Evans
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2004

1 hr 10 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven or ovenproof high sided skillet over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in rice and garlic; cook, stirring, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in wine and simmer until it has mostly evaporated. Add broth and bring to a boil. Cover the pan and transfer to the oven.

  • Bake until the rice is just tender, 50 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Shortly before the risotto is done, steam asparagus, peas and bell pepper until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes.

  • Fold the steamed vegetables, Parmesan, parsley, chives, lemon zest and pepper into the risotto. Serve immediately.

Tips

Ingredient Note: Use short- or medium-grain brown rice, available in natural-foods stores and large supermarkets, to achieve the characteristic creamy risotto texture. Lundberg Family Farms (www.lundberg.com) sells an excellent short-grain brown rice. Another source is dannysorganic.com.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 33.9g; dietary fiber 3.9g; sugars 4.1g; fat 7.7g; saturated fat 3.3g; cholesterol 11.3mg; vitamin a iu 1471.5IU; vitamin c 47.8mg; folate 49.2mcg; calcium 236.5mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 72mg; potassium 431.2mg; sodium 569.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 1/3 vegetable, 1 lean protein, 1/2 fat
