Easy Salmon Cakes

These healthy salmon cakes are a delicious way to boost your intake of omega-3s. It is also a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon. The tangy dill sauce provides a tart balance to these easy salmon patties.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Winter 2004

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and celery; cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in parsley; remove from the heat.

  • Place salmon in a medium bowl. Flake apart with a fork; remove any bones and skin. Add egg and mustard; mix well. Add the onion mixture, breadcrumbs and pepper; mix well. Shape the mixture into 8 patties, about 2 1/2 inches wide.

  • Heat remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in the pan over medium heat. Add 4 patties and cook until the undersides are golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a wide spatula, turn them over onto the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining patties.

  • Bake the salmon cakes until golden on top and heated through, 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare Creamy Dill Sauce. Serve salmon cakes with sauce and lemon wedges.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through step 3. Cover and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.

To make fresh breadcrumbs: Trim crusts from firm sandwich bread. Tear the bread into pieces and process in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. One slice makes about 1/3 cup.

Easy cleanup: Recipes that require cooking spray can leave behind a sticky residue that can be hard to clean. To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you apply the cooking spray.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 34.4g; carbohydrates 25.8g; dietary fiber 5.7g; sugars 5.5g; fat 13.7g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 126.3mg; vitamin a iu 418.7IU; vitamin c 7.4mg; folate 26.4mcg; calcium 60.3mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 58.9mg; potassium 168.7mg; sodium 761.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean protein, 1 fat

Reviews (32)

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2011
Yet another great recipe! My 11 year old son thought these were fantastic and went back for seconds! My husband really like them too. Thanks for making such great healthy recipes for my family so easily accessible. Crystal B. Mustang OK Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
We LOVE this recipe. It's a regular on our menu. I do find it tedious to make and serve but since I've started doing OAMC I make it in double or triple batches and freeze them in packs of four. Since the prep is already done they cook up in no time - perfect for busy nights. I've also shared the recipe with my mom who adores them just like we do. Everyone gets excited when I say it's salmon cakes for dinner! Read More
chimera
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2011
Needs a few tiny tweaks but overall DELICIOUS!! These are the best salmon cakes I've ever had - and I've tried quite a few recipes as I'm always looking for a way to use no-salt-added wild canned salmon. And the creamy dill sauce really makes the dish so don't skip that element. But this recipe did need a few tweaks and I'd suggest the following changes: 1. I added a tablespoon or two of mayonnaise as extra binder - I used 18 oz of salmon instead of 15 oz so I needed the extra moisture to hold the cakes together. An additional egg (or some egg substitute) would work equally well. 2. Use less than the 1 3/4 cups of bread crumbs that the recipe calls for. I used what I had on hand just store-bought low-sodium bread crumbs. Eyeball it - just mix the crumbs in with your hands and you should be able to feel when you have enough crumbs in there. 3. Keep an eye on the cakes in the oven - remove them as soon as they get crisp and hot; for me that was around 12 minutes. The dill in the creamy dill sauce is really vital to the dish as are the scallions - I used only dill in the sauce no parsley. I also used a few drops of Tabasco but we like things a little spicy. I served the cakes with lightly steamed broccolini with a squeeze of lemon on top. This recipe is fantastic you just need to kind of feel your way as you go instead of following the recipe as written. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2011
These cakes tasted just ok. They were very dry. I even put in 2 eggs to increase the moisture content. I would revise the recipe to either double the salmon or cut in 1/2 the bread crumbs. I would also double the dijon mustard for some added flavor. And maybe even add some dill or tarragon for more flavor. Anonymous Oak Park IL Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2011
My husband and I loved it. I agree that it was a bit too dry so next time I too will add more eggs (I used egg beaters) and less bread crumbs. Mary Leasburg NC Read More
ginny
Rating: 4 stars
06/10/2012
Great way to use leftover salmon Excellent recipe for leftover salmon. I had 3/4 cup of salmon so cut the recipe in half which was perfect for 2 people. Used 1/2 cup of Panko breadcrumbs and 1 egg. Also added a touch of salt. Saw no need to put it in the oven. Browned patties on both sides in a saute pan and they were perfect. This recipe is definitely a keeper! Pros: Easy and tasty Cons: None Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2011
Even my housemate who doesn't like salmon had a few bites! i make these almost every week! Anonymous Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2012
I made this tonight with leftover salmon from last night - Awesome! I had a lot of dill spices left on it and added cilantro instead of parsley (as that is what I had in my fridge) and only had 1.5cups of Panko crumbs. Loved it and kids too (the cilantro and dills from the leftovers made the huge punch in flavour) Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
We loved this recipe. I used a 15 oz can of salmon. Did not bother to remove bones or skin. Just mashed them into the salmon until they disappeared. I decided not to spend extra money buying the parsley and just used dill which I had purchased for the sauce. I am gluten intolerant so I decided to use quinoa (3/4 cup) instead of the bread crumbs and increased the number of eggs to 2. I followed the directions however I would not cook them for 20 min next time (more like 12 - 15. I also would not pan fry first. I would just pop them in the oven. I generally hate fish but found this to be exceptionally good!!! Read More
More Reviews
