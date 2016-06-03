Easy Salmon Cakes

1 of 32

Rating: 4 stars Yet another great recipe! My 11 year old son thought these were fantastic and went back for seconds! My husband really like them too. Thanks for making such great healthy recipes for my family so easily accessible. Crystal B. Mustang OK

Rating: 4 stars We LOVE this recipe. It's a regular on our menu. I do find it tedious to make and serve but since I've started doing OAMC I make it in double or triple batches and freeze them in packs of four. Since the prep is already done they cook up in no time - perfect for busy nights. I've also shared the recipe with my mom who adores them just like we do. Everyone gets excited when I say it's salmon cakes for dinner!

Rating: 5 stars Needs a few tiny tweaks but overall DELICIOUS!! These are the best salmon cakes I've ever had - and I've tried quite a few recipes as I'm always looking for a way to use no-salt-added wild canned salmon. And the creamy dill sauce really makes the dish so don't skip that element. But this recipe did need a few tweaks and I'd suggest the following changes: 1. I added a tablespoon or two of mayonnaise as extra binder - I used 18 oz of salmon instead of 15 oz so I needed the extra moisture to hold the cakes together. An additional egg (or some egg substitute) would work equally well. 2. Use less than the 1 3/4 cups of bread crumbs that the recipe calls for. I used what I had on hand just store-bought low-sodium bread crumbs. Eyeball it - just mix the crumbs in with your hands and you should be able to feel when you have enough crumbs in there. 3. Keep an eye on the cakes in the oven - remove them as soon as they get crisp and hot; for me that was around 12 minutes. The dill in the creamy dill sauce is really vital to the dish as are the scallions - I used only dill in the sauce no parsley. I also used a few drops of Tabasco but we like things a little spicy. I served the cakes with lightly steamed broccolini with a squeeze of lemon on top. This recipe is fantastic you just need to kind of feel your way as you go instead of following the recipe as written.

Rating: 4 stars These cakes tasted just ok. They were very dry. I even put in 2 eggs to increase the moisture content. I would revise the recipe to either double the salmon or cut in 1/2 the bread crumbs. I would also double the dijon mustard for some added flavor. And maybe even add some dill or tarragon for more flavor. Anonymous Oak Park IL

Rating: 4 stars My husband and I loved it. I agree that it was a bit too dry so next time I too will add more eggs (I used egg beaters) and less bread crumbs. Mary Leasburg NC

Rating: 4 stars Great way to use leftover salmon Excellent recipe for leftover salmon. I had 3/4 cup of salmon so cut the recipe in half which was perfect for 2 people. Used 1/2 cup of Panko breadcrumbs and 1 egg. Also added a touch of salt. Saw no need to put it in the oven. Browned patties on both sides in a saute pan and they were perfect. This recipe is definitely a keeper! Pros: Easy and tasty Cons: None

Rating: 4 stars Even my housemate who doesn't like salmon had a few bites! i make these almost every week! Anonymous

Rating: 4 stars I made this tonight with leftover salmon from last night - Awesome! I had a lot of dill spices left on it and added cilantro instead of parsley (as that is what I had in my fridge) and only had 1.5cups of Panko crumbs. Loved it and kids too (the cilantro and dills from the leftovers made the huge punch in flavour)