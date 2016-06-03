Ginger-Coconut Chicken
The wonderful flavors of southern India--coconut milk, dried Thai chiles and coriander seed--provide a pleasant punch to a basic chicken breast. Although the ingredients look exotic, this is a deceptively easy dish you'll be proud to serve to guests. Feel free to use different cuts of chicken, bone-in or boneless; just adjust the cooking time accordingly. You can also grill the chicken.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Winter 2004
Look for reduced-fat coconut milk (labeled “lite”) in the Asian section of your market.
164 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 4.1g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 0.3g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 82.8mg; vitamin a iu 76.7IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 11.3mcg; calcium 15.4mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 35.8mg; potassium 416.3mg; sodium 348.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
3 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 fat