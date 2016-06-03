Ginger-Coconut Chicken

The wonderful flavors of southern India--coconut milk, dried Thai chiles and coriander seed--provide a pleasant punch to a basic chicken breast. Although the ingredients look exotic, this is a deceptively easy dish you'll be proud to serve to guests. Feel free to use different cuts of chicken, bone-in or boneless; just adjust the cooking time accordingly. You can also grill the chicken.

Raghavan Iyer
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Winter 2004

  • Toast split peas, coriander seeds and chiles in a small skillet over medium heat, shaking the pan occasionally, until the split peas turn reddish-brown, the coriander becomes fragrant and the chiles blacken slightly, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool for 3 to 5 minutes. Grind in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle until the mixture is the texture of finely ground pepper.

  • Combine coconut milk, ginger, garlic, cilantro, salt and the spice blend in a shallow glass dish. Add chicken and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

  • Preheat broiler. Coat a broiler-pan rack with cooking spray. Place the chicken (including marinade) on the rack over the broiler pan. Broil chicken 3 to 5 inches from the heat source until it is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 4 to 6 minutes per side.

Look for reduced-fat coconut milk (labeled “lite”) in the Asian section of your market.

164 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 4.1g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 0.3g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 82.8mg; vitamin a iu 76.7IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 11.3mcg; calcium 15.4mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 35.8mg; potassium 416.3mg; sodium 348.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
3 1/2 lean protein, 1/2 fat
