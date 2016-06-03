Light Cheese Sauce

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This cheese sauce, which can make almost anything taste better, is made with a combination of low-fat milk and flour to keep it light.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Winter 2004

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
20

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk flour with 1/4 cup milk in a small bowl until smooth. Heat the remaining milk in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until steaming. Add the flour mixture and cook, whisking constantly, until the sauce bubbles and thickens, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat; stir in Cheddar, dry mustard, paprika, cayenne (if using) and salt.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Reheat before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 1.5g; sugars 0.8g; fat 1.3g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 4.3mg; vitamin a iu 72.4IU; folate 0.8mcg; calcium 45.7mg; magnesium 1.7mg; potassium 24.6mg; sodium 59.5mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022