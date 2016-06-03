Green Beans with Caramelized Red Onions

For an attractive presentation, trim the stem ends of the beans, leaving the pointed ends intact. Most fresh beans today do not require stringing, as the fibrous string has been bred out of them.

Kathy Farrell-Kingsley
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2003

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil. Add green beans and cook, uncovered, until crisp-tender, 6 to 7 minutes. Drain.

  • Add broth to the onions; cook for 5 minutes. Stir in vinegar, brown sugar, salt and pepper. Add the beans, cover and cook for 2 minutes. Serve warm.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through step 2. Cover and refrigerate onions for up to 2 days. Refresh beans under cold running water; cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Commercial vegetable broth is readily available in natural-foods stores and many supermarkets. We especially like the Imagine and Pacific brands, sold in convenient aseptic packages that allow you to use small amounts and keep the rest refrigerated.

about 2/3 cup
80 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 7.7g; fat 2g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 393.3IU; vitamin c 14.3mg; folate 37.6mcg; calcium 43.9mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 24.1mg; potassium 274.8mg; sodium 120.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
2 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
