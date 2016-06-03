Mashed Garlicky Potatoes with Portobello Gravy

The creamy texture of these mashed potatoes is achieved without using cream or milk. The secret is to use the cooking liquid to moisten the puree, adding just a small amount of butter or olive oil to provide a luxurious finish. A rich-tasting mushroom gravy adds old-fashioned comfort.

Kathy Farrell-Kingsley
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2003

total:
1 hr
Servings:
8

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Make Portobello Gravy.

  • Place potatoes and garlic in a large pot, cover with lightly salted water and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over medium heat until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, reserving cooking liquid.

  • Return the potatoes and garlic to the pot. Add butter (or oil). Mash the potatoes with a potato masher, adding 1/2 to 1 cup of the reserved liquid to make a creamy consistency. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer the mashed potatoes to a warmed serving bowl and serve with Portobello Gravy.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 38.9g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 2.6g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 93IU; vitamin c 12mg; folate 31.3mcg; calcium 33.9mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 44.5mg; potassium 875.8mg; sodium 715.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat
