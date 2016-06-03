Arugula & Pear Salad
Besides giving this salad a nutty crunch, walnuts are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, as well as vitamins, minerals, protein and antioxidants. For an added flavor dimension, crumble some Gorgonzola cheese over each salad.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2003
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Step 1) for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 cup
Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 10.2g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 5.9g; fat 10.2g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 1418.2IU; vitamin c 5mg; folate 45.9mcg; calcium 40.3mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 24.4mg; potassium 226.2mg; sodium 97.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
2 vegetable, 2 fat