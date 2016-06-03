Lemon Mousse
This ethereal citrus dessert is a lighter version of classic lemon mousse. Serve with a fresh berry sauce for a special treat.
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Pasteurized dried egg whites called Just Whites can be found with baking ingredients or in the natural-foods section of most supermarkets. Reconstitute them according to package directions. They are distributed by Deb-El Foods. For more information, call (908) 351-0330.
Working with gelatin: When making mousses that are set with gelatin, chill the base mixture quickly by setting it over a larger bowl of ice and water before folding in the beaten egg whites and whipped cream. This thickens the base enough to give it a similar consistency to the beaten egg whites and whipped cream, making for a homogeneous mixture and better volume. If the base starts to set too quickly, simply place it over a bowl of warm water and stir gently for a few seconds.
To make decorative swirls in the sauce, whisk 2 tablespoons nonfat vanilla yogurt and 2 tablespoons low-fat milk until smooth. Drop small dollops of the mixture onto the sauce and draw the tip of a skewer or knife through them.
