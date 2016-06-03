The ratio of oil to vinegar is off we thought it was really bland. Too much oil for sure I ll have to experiment with the ratio but the salad IMO should not taste like oil
Nice summer side! I made this omitting the celery and shallot as a way to use some local beets I'd picked up. I love beets and adorned with this easy mustard vinaigrette they're wonderful. Alongside a summer dinner they're great. Pros: Simple tasty. Cons: Purple hands but not fault of the recipe!
I added a little more vinegar GREAT RECIPE!!!!!
I loved this salad used low sodium canned beets instead of roasting my own. Not sure why the one lady rated a one star as this recipe is simple and very good. If you don't like beets this is not for you otherwise this is spectacular!
Even my husband who is not fond of beets enjoyed this one. Roasting is the way to go.
I love this recipe! Very simple yet very tasty.
Terrible attempt at enjoying beets! We attempted to make this on Thanksgiving and although the color was beautiful. the flavor was horrible. Not a good attempt at getting my family to try new things. I will not be making this again! Pros: NONE! Cons: Beet juice everywhere Hands stained pink flavor texture
I had some garden beets to use and went looking for beet salad. I love beets and this is a great salad tasty with good flavors. I tried it again with adding a little mayonnaise- I sometimes just roast beets and top with mayo so that was a natural for me. Also very good (to me) with mayo added to the recipe.