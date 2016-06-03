Beet Salad

Rating: 4.13 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This simple beet salad recipe uses just a handful of ingredients to create a delightful side dish. Roasted beets add a sweet, earthy and aromatic flavor that shines in this side salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Fall 2003

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Divide beets between 2 pieces of foil; bring edges together and crimp to make packets. Roast until the beets are just tender when pierced with the point of a knife, about 1 1/4 hours. Unwrap the beets and let cool.

  • Meanwhile, whisk oil, vinegar, mustard, honey, salt and pepper in a small bowl to make dressing.

  • When the beets are cool enough to handle, slip off the skins. Cut into 1/2-inch cubes and place in a large bowl. Add celery, shallot and the dressing; toss to coat well. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 12.5g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 8.3g; fat 7.2g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 139.3IU; vitamin c 6.3mg; folate 127.7mcg; calcium 22.8mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 28.1mg; potassium 404.3mg; sodium 242.7mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat

Reviews (7)

Reviews:
Danielle Hegedus
Rating: 3 stars
03/04/2019
The ratio of oil to vinegar is off we thought it was really bland. Too much oil for sure I ll have to experiment with the ratio but the salad IMO should not taste like oil Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
06/17/2012
Nice summer side! I made this omitting the celery and shallot as a way to use some local beets I'd picked up. I love beets and adorned with this easy mustard vinaigrette they're wonderful. Alongside a summer dinner they're great. Pros: Simple tasty. Cons: Purple hands but not fault of the recipe! Read More
Savannah van der Walt
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2018
I added a little more vinegar GREAT RECIPE!!!!! Read More
MustluvDogs
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2018
I loved this salad used low sodium canned beets instead of roasting my own. Not sure why the one lady rated a one star as this recipe is simple and very good. If you don't like beets this is not for you otherwise this is spectacular! Read More
alexandra.west@gmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Even my husband who is not fond of beets enjoyed this one. Roasting is the way to go. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I love this recipe! Very simple yet very tasty. Read More
Geminibabi
Rating: 1 stars
12/10/2011
Terrible attempt at enjoying beets! We attempted to make this on Thanksgiving and although the color was beautiful. the flavor was horrible. Not a good attempt at getting my family to try new things. I will not be making this again! Pros: NONE! Cons: Beet juice everywhere Hands stained pink flavor texture Read More
pearl99
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2018
I had some garden beets to use and went looking for beet salad. I love beets and this is a great salad tasty with good flavors. I tried it again with adding a little mayonnaise- I sometimes just roast beets and top with mayo so that was a natural for me. Also very good (to me) with mayo added to the recipe. Read More
