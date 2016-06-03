Beet Salad

1 of 7

Rating: 3 stars The ratio of oil to vinegar is off we thought it was really bland. Too much oil for sure I ll have to experiment with the ratio but the salad IMO should not taste like oil

Rating: 4 stars Nice summer side! I made this omitting the celery and shallot as a way to use some local beets I'd picked up. I love beets and adorned with this easy mustard vinaigrette they're wonderful. Alongside a summer dinner they're great. Pros: Simple tasty. Cons: Purple hands but not fault of the recipe!

Rating: 5 stars I added a little more vinegar GREAT RECIPE!!!!!

Rating: 5 stars I loved this salad used low sodium canned beets instead of roasting my own. Not sure why the one lady rated a one star as this recipe is simple and very good. If you don't like beets this is not for you otherwise this is spectacular!

Rating: 5 stars Even my husband who is not fond of beets enjoyed this one. Roasting is the way to go.

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! Very simple yet very tasty.

Rating: 1 stars Terrible attempt at enjoying beets! We attempted to make this on Thanksgiving and although the color was beautiful. the flavor was horrible. Not a good attempt at getting my family to try new things. I will not be making this again! Pros: NONE! Cons: Beet juice everywhere Hands stained pink flavor texture