Low-Sugar Plum Spread
This simple homemade fruit spread has less than one-fourth the calories and one-third the carbohydrate grams of a common commercial variety (you can trim those numbers even further by opting for no-calorie sweetener). Cooking the plums in fruit juice with apples allows you to sweeten the spread without an excessive amount of sugar and take advantage of the natural pectin in the fruit. This method also works well with strawberries, blackberries or peaches.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 months. For longer storage, process in a boiling-water bath (for detailed instructions, refer to www.homecanning.com or call the Home Canner's Hotline at 800-240-3340).
To test the consistency of the spread: Drop a dollop of cooked spread onto a chilled plate. Carefully run your finger through the dollop. If the track remains unfilled, the jam is done.
Nutrition Facts
free food