Tarragon Tartar Sauce

EatingWell's version of the classic, this can accompany just about any sautéed, broiled or grilled fish.

Ken Haedrich
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2003

total:
15 mins
Servings:
20

  • Whisk yogurt, mayonnaise, sugar, mustard and lemon juice in a small bowl. Stir in pickle, capers, parsley, tarragon and garlic.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The sauce will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
20 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 2.3g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1g; fat 1.1g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 1.6mg; vitamin a iu 48.9IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; folate 1.9mcg; calcium 15.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.9mg; potassium 23.2mg; sodium 81.1mg.
Per tablespoon: free food
