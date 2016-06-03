Toasted Pita Crisps

A super scooper for your favorite dips.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2003

15 mins
8

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Cut pitas into 4 triangles each. Separate each triangle into 2 halves at the fold. Arrange, rough side up, on a baking sheet. Spritz lightly with cooking spray or brush lightly with oil. Bake until crisp, 8 to 10 minutes.

Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

1 pita crisp
23 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 4.4g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 0.1g; fat 0.3g; saturated fat 0.1g; folate 2.8mcg; calcium 1.2mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 5.5mg; potassium 13.6mg; sodium 35.5mg.
1/3 starch
