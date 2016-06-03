Sesame Mayonnaise
Use this tangy mayonnaise to enliven a burger or a chicken sandwich, as a dip for a platter of grilled summer vegetables, or to dress a simple coleslaw of napa cabbage and scallions.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2003
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
29 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.4g; sugars 0.9g; fat 2g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 2mg; vitamin a iu 16.5IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 1.4mcg; calcium 16.4mg; magnesium 1.8mg; potassium 22.5mg; sodium 88.8mg.
2/3 fat