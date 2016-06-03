Sesame Mayonnaise

Use this tangy mayonnaise to enliven a burger or a chicken sandwich, as a dip for a platter of grilled summer vegetables, or to dress a simple coleslaw of napa cabbage and scallions.

Victoria Abbott Riccardi
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2003

total:
5 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine mayonnaise, yogurt, soy sauce and oil in a small bowl; whisk until blended.

  • Variation: Scallion-Lemon Mayonnaise

  • Combine 2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons nonfat plain yogurt, 1 tablespoon chopped scallions, 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste in a small bowl; whisk until blended.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.4g; sugars 0.9g; fat 2g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 2mg; vitamin a iu 16.5IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 1.4mcg; calcium 16.4mg; magnesium 1.8mg; potassium 22.5mg; sodium 88.8mg.
Exchanges:

2/3 fat
