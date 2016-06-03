Moroccan-Spiced Lemon Dressing

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This dressing is inspired by the flavors of North Africa and is good drizzled on mixed green salads as well as grain salads.

Jim Romanoff
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2003

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
11

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk lemon juice, yogurt, honey, cumin, cinnamon and ginger in a small bowl until blended. Slowly whisk in oil so that the dressing becomes smooth and emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The dressing will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
54 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.5g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1.2g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 0.1mg; vitamin a iu 1IU; vitamin c 2.3mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 7mg; magnesium 1mg; potassium 14.1mg; sodium 56.9mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022