An amazing recipe Made that recipe yesterday for dinner and my boyfriend absolutely loved it. I made chicken thighs and chicken breast and to my surprise, even the chicken breast came out moist on the inside and nice and crunchy on the outside. I added a little more hot sauce for a stronger kick and fresh thyme instead of the dried one. I also toasted the sesame seeds. I paired it up with roasted onions and sweet potatoes. The only advice I have for whoever is going to make it for the first time is make sure you bake it on a rack because on the flat surface the batter becomes very watery and the chicken does not come out crispy. I do not have a rack at home so I lined a pizza tray with foil and baked it on that and it came out perfect. Also make sure to spray the top of the chicken with oil spray before baking it. Thank you for this recipe, its definitely a remake.