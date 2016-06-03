Tomato-Herb Dressing

Tomato juice replaces much of the oil and helps this French-style dressing coat the salad greens. In addition to crisp lettuce salads, it is delicious with grilled vegetables and bean or pasta salads.

Victoria Abbott Riccardi
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2002

10 mins
16

  • Whisk all ingredients in a small bowl until blended.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

1 tablespoon
21 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.8g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.4g; fat 1.9g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 56.5IU; vitamin c 7.4mg; folate 2.2mcg; calcium 4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.5mg; potassium 29.3mg; sodium 100.4mg.
1/2 fat
