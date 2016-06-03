Fresh Strawberry Dressing

Pureed strawberries make a distinctive base for a colorful salad dressing with a creamy consistency, and you still get the nutritional benefits--fiber, vitamin C, heart-healthy phytonutrients--of eating the whole berries.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2003

total:
10 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
  • Place strawberries, vinegar, pepper, sugar and salt in a blender or food processor; process until pureed, stopping once or twice to scrape down the sides. Add oil and process until smooth.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Note: Almond oil is an unrefined oil pressed from almonds. You can find it in many supermarkets and natural-foods stores. Store it in the refrigerator.

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.6g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 1g; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 2.5IU; vitamin c 8.1mg; folate 3.3mcg; calcium 3.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.2mg; potassium 24.6mg; sodium 48.9mg.
1/2 fat
