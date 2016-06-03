Grilled Chicken Salad with Fresh Strawberry Dressing
Balsamic vinegar, strawberries and black pepper are a classic Italian trio: spicy and sweet, refined and earthy. Here they combine in a delicious dinner salad, topped with grilled chicken and toasted almonds. This dressing is also great on a salad of arugula, goat cheese and pecans.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Step 1) for up to 2 days. Cook the vegetables (Steps 2-3) up to 4 hours before serving; store in the refrigerator under barely moistened paper towels.
Tips:
Almond oil is an unrefined oil pressed from almonds. You can find it in many supermarkets and natural-foods stores. Store it in the refrigerator.
Sugar snaps have a fibrous seam on the inside curve. To remove it, grasp the stem protruding from one end and pull it down the inside curve as if you were unzipping the pea.
To toast sliced almonds: Place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.
Oiling a grill rack before you grill foods helps ensure that the food won't stick. Oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)
Nutrition Facts
1/4 fruit , 3 vegetable, 3 lean protein, 3 fat