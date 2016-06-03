Grilled Chicken Salad with Fresh Strawberry Dressing

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Step 1) for up to 2 days. Cook the vegetables (Steps 2-3) up to 4 hours before serving; store in the refrigerator under barely moistened paper towels.

Tips:

Almond oil is an unrefined oil pressed from almonds. You can find it in many supermarkets and natural-foods stores. Store it in the refrigerator.

Sugar snaps have a fibrous seam on the inside curve. To remove it, grasp the stem protruding from one end and pull it down the inside curve as if you were unzipping the pea.

To toast sliced almonds: Place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.