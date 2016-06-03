Pineapple-Mint Vinaigrette

Pineapple juice contributes sweetness to this all-purpose dressing, which balances bitter greens like watercress and arugula. It's also great with any salad containing fruit and pairs well with chicken.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2003

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
11

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk pineapple juice concentrate, water, vinegar, mint, salt and pepper in a small bowl; slowly whisk in oil.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The vinaigrette will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
610 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 24.9g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 23.7g; fat 56.1g; saturated fat 7.9g; vitamin a iu 184.2IU; vitamin c 23.2mg; folate 24.1mcg; calcium 34.3mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 24mg; potassium 302mg; sodium 586.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022