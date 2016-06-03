Citrus-Rosemary Sauce

Reducing orange juice with shallots and rosemary intensifies its sweetness; finishing it with just a smidgen of butter makes it magically rich. This is an elegant sauce for salmon, halibut or chicken.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2003

20 mins
8

Directions

  • Combine orange juice, shallot and rosemary in small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook, uncovered, until reduced to 1/2 cup, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Add butter, vinegar, salt and pepper; stir until the butter has melted. Serve warm.

1 tablespoon
25 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 3.9g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 2.8g; fat 1g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 2.5mg; vitamin a iu 129.2IU; vitamin c 15.8mg; folate 10.5mcg; calcium 5.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 4.3mg; potassium 76.2mg; sodium 81mg.
Per tablespoon: free food
