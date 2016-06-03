Remoulade Sauce

This is a classic mayonnaise-based sauce that we've lightened using a combination of reduced-fat mayonnaise and yogurt. In addition to seafood, the sauce complements cold roast beef, chicken or hard-boiled eggs.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2003

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk mayonnaise, yogurt, mustard, lemon juice, anchovy paste and cayenne in a small bowl until smooth. Stir in capers and parsley.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 2.4g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.9g; fat 1.5g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 2.2mg; vitamin a iu 58.3IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; folate 2.3mcg; calcium 16.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.9mg; potassium 24mg; sodium 139mg.
Exchanges:

Per tablespoon: free food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022