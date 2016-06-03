Light Lemon Sauce with Herbs

Fines herbes, a mixture of parsley, chervil, tarragon and chives, is a classic combo in French cooking. The herbs give this simple sauce, which is similar to hollandaise, a delightful lift.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2003

total:
15 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place mayonnaise in a small saucepan. Gradually add broth, whisking until smooth. Heat over medium-low heat, whisking constantly, until heated through but not bubbling, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in mustard, oil, lemon juice, parsley, tarragon, chives, chervil and pepper. Serve warm.

Tips

Tip: If you don't have fresh chervil, use more fresh parsley instead.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 2g; sugars 0.3g; fat 2.4g; saturated fat 0.4g; cholesterol 1.7mg; vitamin a iu 58.8IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 2.4mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.8mg; potassium 15.6mg; sodium 99.6mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
