Leek, Asparagus & Herb Soup

Like a bouquet of fresh vegetables, this light but soothing soup is just the thing on a cool spring evening. It is important to cut the green vegetables into small pieces so they cook quickly, while retaining their bright color.

Marcy Goldman
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2003

40 mins
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add leeks and cook, stirring often, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

  • Add potatoes and broth; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Increase heat to medium-high and stir in asparagus and peas; simmer, covered, stirring 2 or 3 times, until just tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in 1 tablespoon chives, parsley, dill and chopped chervil (or parsley). Transfer the soup to a blender and blend until smooth. (Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.)

  • Return the soup to the pan. Add milk and bring to just below a simmer, stirring, over medium heat. Stir in lemon juice, salt and pepper. Ladle into soup bowls. Garnish each serving with a dollop of yogurt, a sprinkling of the remaining chopped chives and a sprig of chervil (or parsley).

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through step 3. Cover and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.

Ingredient Note: Chervil (from the Greek for “herb of rejoicing”) has a mild flavor between those of parsley and anise. It doesn't dry well, so is best used fresh.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 16.6g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 6.4g; fat 3.3g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 4.1mg; vitamin a iu 1073.7IU; vitamin c 21mg; folate 51.9mcg; calcium 136.4mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 33mg; potassium 492.2mg; sodium 326.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 reduced-fat milk, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat
