Leek, Asparagus & Herb Soup
Like a bouquet of fresh vegetables, this light but soothing soup is just the thing on a cool spring evening. It is important to cut the green vegetables into small pieces so they cook quickly, while retaining their bright color.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through step 3. Cover and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.
Ingredient Note: Chervil (from the Greek for “herb of rejoicing”) has a mild flavor between those of parsley and anise. It doesn't dry well, so is best used fresh.
Nutrition Facts
1/2 starch, 1/2 reduced-fat milk, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat