Black Bean & Tomato Salsa

Adding canned beans to a spicy salsa is an easy way to boost fiber and improve nutritional value. This salsa is also a good accompaniment for burgers or Scrambled Egg Burritos.

Marie Simmons
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2003

total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl; stir to blend. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Ingredient Note: Chipotle peppers are smoked jalapeños with a fiery taste that are canned in adobo sauce. Look for them in the Hispanic section of large supermarkets and in specialty stores.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 12.2g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 3.5g; fat 2.1g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 345.6IU; vitamin c 15.3mg; folate 40.1mcg; calcium 25.4mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 6.2mg; potassium 272.3mg; sodium 129mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 starch
