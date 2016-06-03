Twice-Baked Goat Cheese Souffles on a Bed of Mixed Greens
If you'd love to wow your guests with a soufflé, but can't stand the last-minute heat, this is your recipe. The soufflés bake once, fall, and revive on a second round in the oven. They emerge modestly puffed, soft and tender. If you are entertaining a group, the recipe can be easily doubled.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2003
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through step 6. Cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.
Tip: To bring cold eggs to room temperature quickly:
Place in a mixing bowl and set it in a larger bowl of warm water for a few minutes; the eggs will beat to a greater volume.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 14.4g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 7.1g; fat 16.5g; saturated fat 10.2g; cholesterol 129.4mg; vitamin a iu 3781.9IU; vitamin c 19.5mg; folate 156.5mcg; calcium 225.4mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 45.8mg; potassium 535.9mg; sodium 551.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:
1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean protein, 2 fat