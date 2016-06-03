Twice-Baked Goat Cheese Souffles on a Bed of Mixed Greens

If you'd love to wow your guests with a soufflé, but can't stand the last-minute heat, this is your recipe. The soufflés bake once, fall, and revive on a second round in the oven. They emerge modestly puffed, soft and tender. If you are entertaining a group, the recipe can be easily doubled.

Marie Simmons
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2003

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Soufflés
Salad & Dressing

Directions

  • To prepare souffles: Position rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 400 degrees F. Coat four 6-ounce (1 cup) ramekins or custard cups with cooking spray. Lightly coat with breadcrumbs; shake out excess. Put a kettle of water on to boil for the water bath.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter (or heat olive oil) in a small saucepan over low heat; stir in flour. Cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk. Increase heat to medium-high and cook, whisking constantly, until the mixture boils. Reduce heat to low and simmer, whisking constantly, for about 3 minutes. Stir in mustard, salt and pepper. Remove from the heat. The sauce will be very thick.

  • Whisk egg yolks in a medium bowl until blended. Whisk in the sauce until blended. Gently stir in goat cheese.

  • Place egg whites in a large clean bowl. Add cream of tartar. Beat the whites with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form; increase speed to high and continue beating until stiff and glossy peaks form. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold whites in 3 additions into the cheese sauce until blended.

  • Spoon the souffle mixture into the prepared ramekins. Run a fingertip (or chopstick) around the inside of the rim so the souffles will form a high hat as they puff up. Place the ramekins in a baking pan.

  • Place the baking pan in the oven and carefully add enough boiling water to come halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake the souffles until puffed and browned, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let stand in the water bath for 20 minutes. (The souffles can be eaten right out of the oven, if desired, with salad on the side.)

  • Transfer the souffles to a rack and let cool to room temperature; they will shrink. Cover and refrigerate (for up to 24 hours) until ready to reheat.

  • About 40 minutes before serving, position rack in center of oven; preheat to 350 degrees F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Using a thin spatula, carefully loosen the sides of the souffles. Lift them out (they will be surprisingly sturdy) and place, right-side up, on the prepared baking sheet. (If any souffle bits stick to a ramekin, loosen with the spatula and press back into place.) Bake the souffles until puffed and golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, to prepare salad & dressing: Rub a large bowl with the cut side of the garlic; discard garlic. Add lemon juice, honey, salt and pepper; whisk to blend. When the souffles are ready, add salad greens to the bowl and toss to coat with the dressing. Divide the salad among 4 plates. Sprinkle with goat cheese. Using a wide spatula, place a warm souffle in the center of each salad. Serve immediately.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through step 6. Cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.

Tip: To bring cold eggs to room temperature quickly:
Place in a mixing bowl and set it in a larger bowl of warm water for a few minutes; the eggs will beat to a greater volume.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 14.4g; dietary fiber 2.6g; sugars 7.1g; fat 16.5g; saturated fat 10.2g; cholesterol 129.4mg; vitamin a iu 3781.9IU; vitamin c 19.5mg; folate 156.5mcg; calcium 225.4mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 45.8mg; potassium 535.9mg; sodium 551.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean protein, 2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/01/2022