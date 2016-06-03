Maple-Banana Topping

You can't beat pure maple syrup for waffles and pancakes, but you can upgrade it nutritionally by adding fruit and toasted nuts.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2003

5 mins
8

  • Toast hazelnuts in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Peel and slice bananas. Warm maple syrup on the stovetop or in the microwave. Top each serving of waffles (or pancakes) with sliced bananas, maple syrup and hazelnuts.

137 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 24.7g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 17.8g; fat 4.5g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 29.8IU; vitamin c 4.3mg; folate 17mcg; calcium 30.8mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 27.9mg; potassium 249.7mg; sodium 2.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 fruit, 1 "other" carbohydrate, 1/2 fat
